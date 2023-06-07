IPMA issues yellow warning of strong wind from 12h to 18h for the mountains of Madeira

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) extended for a few more hours, in practice from 12 noon this Wednesday, June 7, 2023, until 6 pm, the period of atmospheric instability caused by the OSCAR depression, issuing a yellow warning to the wind in the mountains of Madeira.

A yellow warning that lasts for six hours and that in the last IPMA communication, yesterday afternoon, pointed to last until 6 pm and with maximum gusts of up to 110 km/hour in the mountainous regions of the island.

Thus, the meteorological authority issued a new warning this morning that predicts strong winds from the southwest, with gusts of up to 95 km/hour.

In the forecasts for today, the IPMA predicts very cloudy skies and some showers, which have been felt since the evening and early this morning.

From Diário Notícias

