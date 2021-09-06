The searches for the French citizen, reported missing in Madeira, are now resumed, this time in the area of ​​Vale da Lapa, in the parish of Ilha, in Santana. Public Security Police and Santana Volunteer Fire Brigade are engaged in these works.

The 35-year-old man was on vacation in Madeira, alone, and everything indicates that he has gone for a walk in Santana, on a route that has not yet been identified.

The tourist will have disappeared on Wednesday, as a result of that walk, and since then he has not given news to family or friends. It was the French Embassy in Portugal that alerted the Madeiran authorities, this after having been contacted by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a result of a request for help from the family of the disappeared.

From Diário Notícias