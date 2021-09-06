If you are not yet vaccinated, these are the opening hours of vaccination centers in the Region between 6 and 11 September:

– September 6th ( Monday ):

Machico Vaccination Center – hours: 11:00-17:00

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

– September 7th ( Tuesday )

Calheta Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:30 – 15:30

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

– September 8th ( Wednesday )

São Vicente Vaccination Center – hours: 13:00-16:00

Porto Moniz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

9th September ( Thursday )

Santana Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-12:00

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Vaccination Center in Santa Cruz – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

September 10th ( Friday )

Ponta do Sol Vaccination Center – hours: 13:00-16:00

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Porto Santo Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

September 11th ( Saturday )

Câmara de Lobos Vaccination Center – 09:00-14:00

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-14:00

Remember that, at this time, there is no call for the vaccine, so that the user just goes to one of these centers to be vaccinated.

It should be noted that the vaccine against covid-19 can be administered to all residents from 12 years of age (inclusive), in any vaccination center in RAM, without an appointment.

From Jornal Madeira