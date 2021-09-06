While noting with natural pleasure that Madeira is in a phase of economic recovery, the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque makes it clear that “Madeira still has a lot to recover from this devastating crisis that it has suffered”.

Words given on the occasion of the inauguration of the Pestana Group’s new hotel, the Pestana Fisherman Village, in the historic center of Câmara de Lobos.

Opportunity to underline that Câmara de Lobos “is actually one of the most attractive places in Madeira” and that this does not happen by chance, but mainly due to Pedro Coelho’s executive who knows how to “welcome and value” the investment and has lived up to the challenges. A president who makes noise and is sometimes annoying, so he “is not a banana” like other mayor’s, he pointed out.

Extended praise to Dionísio Pestana, president of the Pestana Group, the largest Portuguese hotel group, who is once again investing in Câmara de Lobos.

From Diário Notícias

Seems like we need more Mayor’s with big mouths and less bananas ….

🍌😂 🍌😂 🍌😂 🍌