12 years later Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the pitch at Old Trafford with a Manchester United shirt. Everything indicates that it will be tomorrow afternoon (15 hours), in the game against Newcastle. The player’s mother doesn’t want to miss the moment, of course, and is already on her way to England.

Dolores Aveiro even shared a photograph, with her partner, José Andrade, about the trip to see Ronaldo’s debut: “On the way to Manchester”.

The trip is being made aboard the Cessna 525B, which departed from Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport at 11:37 am, arriving in Manchester at 3:17 pm.

Manchester United’s reception to Newcaste, of the 4th round of the Premier League, is this Saturday, at 15:00, with live broadcast on SportTV3. A long-awaited moment, such was the enthusiasm surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

From Diário Notícias