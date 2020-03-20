Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Madeira and Ponta Delgada airports will be equipped with body temperature measurement equipment, ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal announced today, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

As explained by ANA, which manages national airports, in a statement, “the installation of infrared cameras at Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon was carried out immediately”, and is already in operation in the capital.

Porto, Faro, Madeira and Ponta Delgada will also be equipped with these devices, which allow “some fluidity in circulation, reducing, as far as possible, the inconvenience of passengers arriving at airports”.

In practice, in the event that one of the chambers detects a high body temperature in someone, that person will be referred for screening “by a team of health technicians, who will accompany the person to the reserved area”.

“Inside the airports, ANA, in collaboration with the security authorities, will continue to inform and create all the conditions for passengers to move in a responsible manner, complying with the recommended social distance for the prevention of contagion”, can read in a statement.

Among the various measures already taken, ANA highlights the monitoring of employees who have “closer contact with third parties” in their work, trying to promote teleworking whenever the function allows.

The chambers are joining other measures taken at national airports, from disinfecting common areas to reinforcing cleaning, providing information to arriving passengers, creating containment areas and a response plan in situations of a threat to public health.

The state of emergency proposed by the President extends until 11:59 pm on April 2.

Thursday’s Council of Ministers approved measures such as “mandatory isolation” for patients with Covid-19 or who are under active surveillance, under the risk of “crime of disobedience”, widespread teleworking ”for all civil servants that can do so, the closure of Lojas do Cidadão, as well as establishments with public service, except for, among others, grocery stores and supermarkets, fuel stations, pharmacies and bakeries.

From DN