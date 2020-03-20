The Funchal City Council is, since today, disinfecting urban furniture and garbage collection vehicles.

The Urban Disinfection teams began today to carry out a “meticulous work” to disinfect the vehicles of the Department of the Environment, paper bins, containers and urban furniture “in the city.

“We are on the street so that all people from Funchal can be safe. Stay at home for the safety of all of us. We are counting on you”, appeals the municipality.

Other areas have also begun disinfecting their areas.

From JM

Is anyone still experiencing text overlapping issues? I have no idea why this is as I am doing everything the same as I have always done. If you are can you take a screenshot and let me know, plus if you use Chrome IE or Firefox.

Email [email protected]