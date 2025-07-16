Missing young woman from Tabua has already returned to the institution

Missing young woman from Tabua has already returned to the institutionTobi Hughes·16th July 2025Madeira News The 15-year-old girl, Vitória Teles, has already returned to the institution from where she disappeared last Saturday, in Tabua. The information has just been confirmed by the teenager’s mother. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related