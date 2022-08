The supply of drinking water at the sites of Barreiros, Mãe-de-Deus, Assomada, Tendeira, Vargem and Livramento, in the parish of Caniço, will be interrupted this Thursday, the 1st, between 9 am and 4 pm.

According to a statement from the Santa Cruz City Council, this interruption is due to two interventions in the public network to resolve a malfunction.

The municipality regrets the inconvenience and constraints caused to citizens and promises that it will try to be brief in solving the problem.

From Jornal Madeira

