AIDAMAR BACK TO FUNCHAL DUE TO A MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Five hours after leaving the port of Funchal, at 5:30 am today, the ship AidaMar had to turn back.

The return was due to a medical emergency on board and, although the ship has not yet docked at the pier, an emergency device is already in place at this moment, with an ambulance prepared to provide assistance (as illustrated in the image captured a moment ago ).

A situation that JM will continue to monitor.

Remember that the ship had arrived in the Region at 8:00 am yesterday, coming from Tenerife, and was on its way to Malaga when it had to change its trajectory.

