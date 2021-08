SESARAM informs that, due to the beginning of the works foreseen at the Arco da Calheta Health Center, the assistance activity will be carried out at the Calheta Health Center, as of August 23rd.

“The Health Service appeals to the population’s understanding and emphasizes the importance of this intervention, in the certainty that it will result in better conditions, with direct benefits for users of the parish of Arco”, can also be read in the note sent to the editorial staff.

From Jornal Madeira