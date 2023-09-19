Ultra-luxury ‘Seabourn Pursuit’ visits the Port of Funchal today

This Tuesday, the Port of Funchal welcomes a very special visitor. This is the ‘Seabourn Pursuit’, Seabourn’s second ultra-luxury expedition ship, which is making its maiden voyage.

The ‘Seabourn Pursuit’ departed from La Valleta, in Malta, on August 12, beginning the eight-day cruise that disembarks in Rome, Italy.

According to the APRAM website , the ship should be expected in the Madeiran capital at 8 am, where it will remain until 6 pm.

Although the first months of this brand new ship’s itinerary will include more traditional destinations, such as the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, it is scheduled to explore from the Amazon to Antarctica, where it will operate between November and March 2024.

