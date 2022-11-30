Man dies as truck overturned in Quinta Grande

An image that JM had access to shows the truck that this morning overturned on an access to a piece of land under construction at the Quinta, after it had given in.

As the newspaper reported, with the landslide, the heavy vehicle ended up overturning and hitting two workers.

One of them died at the scene and the other, with serious injuries, is already in the hospital.

Meanwhile, as we confirmed with the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters, the corporation transported the truck driver to the hospital, as he complained of headaches and loss of strength in his upper limbs.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...