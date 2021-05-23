A 52-year-old man was reported missing yesterday in the Atalaia area of ​​Caniço.

The information was confirmed to JM by Commander Guerreiro Cardoso, from the Maritime Zone of Madeira, who further advanced that the searches are taking place at this time by sea and land.

“Two boats are engaged, one from the Maritime Police and the other from the Instituto de Socorro a Castaways. On the ground, the Maritime Police and the PSP have also been collaborating ”, he clarified, adding that the alert was given last night.

It was the family who contacted the PSP, who subsequently informed the Maritime Police of the situation.

To date, no further details are known.

From Jornal Madeira