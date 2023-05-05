AROUND 160 CARS TAKE PART IN THE CLASSIC CAR PARADE IN FUNCHAL ON SUNDAY

About 160 classic cars and hundreds of participants from the Flower Festival groups will take part in the ‘Madeira Flower Classic Auto Parade’, which takes place on Sunday in one of Funchal’s main avenues, said the Secretary of Tourism today.

“At the parade we will have the normal parade of cars, the twelve groups that paraded in the parade last weekend, and then two bands that will continuously play music throughout all this time”, explained Eduardo Jesus.

The parade is organized in such a way that the “fusion of properly dressed groups, classic cars and music can be enjoyed in the best way”, defended the regional secretary for Tourism.

The minister was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ‘Wall of Solidarity’ ceremony, an initiative integrated in the Flower Festival, which began on April 27 and ends on May 22.

About 600 elderly people from 27 institutions from all the municipalities in the region were present, who placed a flower on the ‘Wall of Solidarity’, indicated Eduardo Jesus.

Asked about the allegorical parade, which took place last Sunday and is the highlight of the event, the official stressed that the appreciation he has received, from those who attended and the participating groups, “exceeded expectations”.

As for hotel occupancy, he said it was 94% last weekend, but said he had no information about the rest of the week.

From Jornal Madeira

