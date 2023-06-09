NEW NATIONAL HISTORICAL MAXIMUM OF PRECIPITATION RECORDED IN MADEIRA DUE TO ÓSCAR DEPRESSION

In 24 hours, 609.8 mm of precipitation was recorded, “a national record”

As the DIÁRIO has already reported, the heavy and persistent rainfall caused by the Óscar Depression on the island of Madeira reached values ​​never before recorded in the country. The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) confirms that “the values ​​correspond to new historical maximums of precipitation in Portugal”.

“A new historical maximum of precipitation was registered, 497.5 mm, for the period from 09:00 to 09:00 UTC, this being the highest value of precipitation recorded in the National network of meteorological stations, which constitutes a national record. Also, a new maximum of Precipitation in 24 hours was also recorded at the Chão do Areeiro station, 609.8 mm, between 14:30 UTC on the 5th and 14:40 UTC on the 6th”, says the IPMA in a note issued.

During Oscar’s visit to Madeira, the wind blew strongly from the south, with gusts of 100 km/h in the highlands and 80 km/h in the coastal regions.

The absolute daily extreme of National precipitation, associated with the OSCAR depression, is now 497.5 mm, whereas the previous one was 346.8 mm, recorded in April 2008, informs the national meteorological service.

From Diário Notícias

