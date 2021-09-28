6000 euros robbed from post office

A robbery of a post office, in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, yielded around 6 thousand euros. A man entered the place early this Tuesday afternoon, it seems, carrying a knife.

The Public Security Police was the first to be called to the scene, having subsequently communicated the case to the Judiciary Police, as confirmed to Diário Notícias by Ricardo Tecedeiro, coordinator of the PJ in Funchal.

The authorities are now investigating the case, after having collected evidence at the scene that could lead to the identification of the author of this robbery, in broad daylight.

From Diário Notícias

