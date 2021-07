So many of you guessed Campanário which is correct, and I think Simon guess it was from Sakkinhas Bar in Campanário, run by friends of mine, with great cocktails and snacks.. As you can see from the image the pathway diwn is where you would walk down to Calhau da Lapa, a great little hidden beach area, the walk can be a bit tough coming up but if you take it slow and easy it takes about 40 minutes.