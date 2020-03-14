The request comes in the form of an outburst, to the Diário Notícias via an employee of Madeira Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo: Portway and Groundforce workers, who work at one of the main entrance doors in the Region, require the provisional closure of the runway due to to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The complaint, which arises under anonymity, states that in the boarding and check-in area “all staff are very concerned about this situation” and employees feel “very uncomfortable with the vulnerability and exposure” that their work “ has in relation to contact with the passenger ”.

“Both Portway and Ground Force employees want the airport to be closed in order to stop the contamination of the disease on our island. This Saturday there were a lot of foreigners who arrived on our island from countries like Switzerland, Holland, United Kingdom, Belgium and Germany. So we didn’t get there. The feeling it gives us is that tourists are not giving due importance to the situation in Europe ”, warned this employee, spokesperson for a group that reaches almost 100 professionals.

It should also be noted that these companies have already supplied gloves, masks and disinfectant to workers at the airport.

From Diário Notícias