In the space dedicated to hospitalization for suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19, at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, the contiguous wing was extended, which already included seven isolations and which now includes 12 more for any situation related to the new coronavirus.

This means that this health unit now has 19 isolation beds, said the vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia, this afternoon, at a press conference held at the premises of the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

From Diário Notícias