‘Queen Mary 2’ stays overnight in Funchal and ‘MSC Opera’ starts new cruise

Two cruise ships are docked at the port of Funchal this Thursday, having brought on board a total of 6,748 people, of which 4,769 are passengers.

The ‘Queen Mary 2’ will spend tonight in Madeira, as part of a 14-night cruise that began in Southampton on February 15. The ship has already been to Lisbon and after stopping in Funchal it will stop at La Palma, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Cadiz and Southampton, where the trip ends on March 1.

This trip is carrying 2,559 passengers and 1,254 crew members, and is scheduled to depart at 4 pm this Friday, heading to La Palma.

The ‘MSC Opera’ is now making another turnaround, involving 302 disembarkations and 289 embarkations. This is the end of a 7-night cruise, which began in Funchal on February 13th. Today it begins a new cruise around the Canary Islands. It is traveling with 2,210 passengers and 725 crew members and departs at 6 pm, after a 12-hour stopover in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...