Today there are 13 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. . These are 2 imported cases (1 from the Northern Region and 1 from Poland) and 11 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts.

there are still 16 more cases recovered, with RAM currently accounting for 263 active cases, of which 18 are imported and 245 are locally transmitted.

It is recalled that today there was yet another death, a 90-year-old patient with associated comorbidities, who died at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça from a nursing home.

From Jornal Madeira