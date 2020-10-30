The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) and the Public Security Police (PSP) are currently carrying out an inspection action in Funchal, where several ARAE inspectors are checking the contingency plans of commercial establishments.

The various terraces that are at the back of the various bars are being surveyed, which are full of students from the Francisco Franco School and other educational establishments located nearby, clearly without complying with the mandatory distance and the use of the respiratory masks.

The establishments are clearly not complying with the capacity now allowed by law.

From Jornal Madeira