As the JM had already announced earlier this Friday afternoon, the contingency plans of the Basic and Secondary Schools Dr. Ângelo Augusto da Silva (EBSAAS) and Gonçalves Zarco (EBSGZ) and the Professional School Dr. Francisco Fernandes (EPFF) were activated. , following the positive test result for COVID-19 of students from these schools.

According to the procedures provided for in the aforementioned contingency plans and the determinations of the regional Health Authority, a group of 35 students, 25 from an EBSAAS class and 10 from EPFF, were identified for testing, informs the Department of Education , Science and Technology (SRE) in a statement.

The EBS Gonçalves Zarco student who was positively tested did not attend classes during this week, so the respective class did and will continue to carry out their teaching activity normally.

With the exception of the aforementioned group of students, who will be subjected to testing and who, as such, will not attend the respective schools, the educational establishments in question will operate on a normal basis, with the performance of the usual academic activities being ensured, under conditions of safety.

In these cases, “it is necessary to highlight the prophylactic attitude of the students’ relatives who, in the face of symptomatic suspicions, kept them away from their school communities, respecting the isolation rules and recommendations”, says the SRE.

The Secretariat also informs that, in relation to the School of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd cycles Bartolomeu Perestrelo, the group of students who maintained contact with the student who tested positive for COVID-19 last week has already returned to activity normal school last Tuesday, which will happen for the student’s class next Monday. The student in question will remain at home until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.

The SRE therefore calls for strict observance of the rules and recommendations of the Health authority and the procedures of the schools’ contingency plans.

