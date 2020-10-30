The Funchal City Council informs that it was aware this Friday, October 30, by IASaúde, that two workers of the city council tested positive for COVID-19, even though the referred cases are not related to each other. The Municipality immediately activated its internal Contingency Plan.

As soon as the Funchal City Council became aware of the positive cases, one in the Legal and Inspection Department, located in the Paços do Concelho, and the other in Águas do Funchal, a building based in Santa Maria Maior, the internal contingency plan was activated, and all necessary steps are being taken to help identify any contacts that have occurred, in close collaboration with IASaúde.

The divisions where the workers concerned exercised their functions have already been closed, with the complete cleaning of the spaces in question now being followed.

Miguel Albuquerque assure the population the situations today are under control, and contact tracing is being carried out, and asks the population not to panic.

From Jornal Madeira