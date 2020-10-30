  • Home
Today there are 13 new positive cases to report, so RAM now counts 440 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the regional territory. These are 6 imported cases (2 from the LVT Reg(mainland) , 2 from the Czech Republic, 1 Poland and 1 from the Netherlands) and 7 cases of local transmission.

There are also, according to the IASAÚDE report, 25 new situations that are currently being studied by health authorities, 9 from the airport screening operation and 16 related to contacts with positive cases or situations reported to the SRS24 line.
