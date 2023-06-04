Levadas and Trails in the Region will be closed

All classified pedestrian routes in the Region will be closed this Monday and Tuesday due to the red alert issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The measure was taken by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) taking into account the IPMA alert, which is the most serious on the scale and was issued due to the occurrence of heavy rain in mountainous regions, which makes it dangerous to walk in areas mountainous areas and forest areas, due to landslides, rockfalls and eventually falling trees.

In this way, the IFCN “in addition to proceeding with the closure of all classified pedestrian routes, advises against any recreational/sports activity in these areas, advising the local population and tourists not to move to these mountain areas while weather alerts are in force”.

Road Eira do Serrado – Pico do Areeiro closed

The forest road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will close for the same period and for the same reason.

I IFCN advises the population to follow the guidelines issued by the Civil Protection authorities and not to behave at risk.

The Institute will have in these places, and for preventive reasons, elements of the Forestry Police, Nature Watchers and other operational employees.

All tourist tours should also be cancelled.

