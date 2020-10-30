Of the 13 new cases of covid-19 recorded today in Madeira, seven are locally transmitted.

In relation to these cases, the report released a few moments ago by IASAÚDE states that the epidemiological investigation of one of the recently diagnosed cases made it possible to identify some risk contacts, having today identified a number of positive cases that include two workers from the Social Security Institute of Madeira and three members of the household of one of these professionals (namely two young students and another adult).

As a result of this situation, the Madeira Social Security Institute, two schools in the municipality of Funchal and the Municipality of this municipality, were informed, which activated the respective contingency plans.

The epidemiological investigation of another confirmed case this week also made it possible to identify yet another positive case, which will be the source of the transmission. The epidemiological investigation of this case is ongoing.

Another case of local transmission was identified today, in association with a newly diagnosed imported case. He is a young man who was already being accompanied by the health authorities and remained in isolation for a week, after contact with the imported case.