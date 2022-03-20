Another 3 deaths with covid

The Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM) reports today, March 20, three more deaths with covid-19, thus bringing the number of victims associated with the disease in the archipelago to 223.

These could well be from an outbreak in a nursing home in Câmara de Lobos, where 18 were infected this week, all with their 3 shots of vaccine.

According to the most recent Hospitalization Bulletin, 82 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized today (one more than the previous day).

It should be noted that there is a minor in intensive care.

Like this: Like Loading...