45 companies and 17 families interested in welcoming Ukrainians

The SEF in the Region has assisted 86 Ukrainian citizens to date, including stranded tourists and other refugee citizens, revealed Rita Andrade, regional secretary for Social Inclusion and Citizenship.

He added that to date 45 companies, in a total of around 80 jobs, have expressed interest in receiving Ukrainians, especially in the hotel and catering, automotive and civil construction sectors. The same for 17 families, with a house already available in Porto Santo.

As for the Portuguese classes, promoted by Academia Solidária da Acaporama, they start next Thursday at the hotel where 27 families are staying.

Tomorrow, the personalized service opens at counter number 30 at the loja do Cidadão.

From Diário Notícias

