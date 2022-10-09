TWO TOURISTS WAITED CLINGING TO A BUOY UNTIL THEY WERE RESCUED FROM THE SEA IN SEIXAL

The vessel assigned to the Porto Moniz Lifeguard Station was activated today for the rescue of two male individuals, who were in difficulties in the Seixal sea.

As reported by SANAS in a publication made on the official Facebook page, citizens of foreign nationality fell overboard in the ‘Poça das Lesmas’ area and remained clinging to a buoy until the vessel arrived to their aid.

Now out of danger, the tourists were handed over to the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Fire Brigade for hospital treatment.

This service was coordinated by MRSC Funchal and the Regional Civil Protection Service.

From Jornal Madeira

