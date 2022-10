A Madeiran woman, born in Canhas and owner of the Hotel El Palmar, died today in the Las Tejerias disaster.

The victim was dragged by the water, reveals to Agência Lusa the honorary consul of Portugal Pedro Gonçalves in Los Teques.

The Madeiran woman and another man of Portuguese nationality are, for now, the only victims of the tragedy.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...