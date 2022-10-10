Elderly people from Porto Santo invited to come for a walk in Madeira

The Municipality of Porto Santo will promote a trip to Madeira “for seniors from the municipality (people aged 65 or over) who want to participate, thus aiming to create conditions that allow contributing to an active and healthy aging of the population. “, this in the context of the celebrations of the International Day of the Elderly.

The municipality informs that “to participate in the trip, it is necessary to register in the social action office of the Porto Santo City Council, in the amount of 25 euros”.

The trip “will take place between the 9th and 11th of November of this year and its program intends to provide, in addition to a cultural aspect, moments of conviviality and leisure”, adds the CMPS, which “assures all the issues associated with transport, accommodation, meals as well as all activities associated with the tour of the island of Madeira”.

The municipal executive concludes that “it is increasingly necessary to focus on the elderly population, carrying out initiatives aimed at their healthy coexistence and interaction, not forgetting access to culture and knowledge”, in addition to that, “for the sake of equity , the municipality intends to carry out other trips, in the same way, during its mandate in order to cover as many people as possible”, he guarantees.

