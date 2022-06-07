Canadian connection could be soon.

The Regional Government wants to link Madeira to Canada. After starting the New York – Madeira direct connection in November last year, which, according to Miguel Albuquerque, should be resumed in October this year, the Madeiran executive wants to start a new connection: Madeira – Canada.

The announcement was made this morning by the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, who highlighted the added value of the possible operation. “Canada has great potential to have a channel of tourists to Madeira. They are high-income citizens, Canada, as you know, has a severe winter for eight months and is not far from Madeira”.

Like the New York-Madeira connection, “which went very well” and will be resumed later this year, Albuquerque considers an operation with Canada “will go well too”.

From Diário Notícias

