Praia formosa will have covered parking for public use, announced Miguel Albuquerque.

The announcement was made this morning by the President of the Regional Government during a visit to the maritime protection rehabilitation works at Praia Formosa. The President of the Regional Government also passed through the Doca do Cavacas tunnel, which was the subject of works.

The official walked the 400 meters that connect the tunnel from Doca do Cavacas to Praia Formosa. This was the first phase of a project located in front of the Pestana Group hotel.

The second phase will be next to Shell’s land, with a length of 250 meters. It is in this space that the new parking lot will be built, 100 meters from the entrance to the beach.

From Jornal Madeira

