Forum Madeira is now managed and marketed by CBRE Portugal

Forum Madeira is now managed and marketed by the CBRE Portugal team, just as the DIÁRIO had already advanced in its print edition of the 2nd of February.

“We are obviously pleased with this new mandate and thank the owner for all the trust placed in him, which demonstrates that we have been implementing a successful strategy and that it delivers results. Our vision in the management of retail assets is fully integrated and we privilege the symbiosis between operations and marketing, placing the implementation of ESG processes and the focus on sustainability and the well-being of the people who visit the site at the top of our priorities. Also to those who work there and the entire community in its area of ​​influence”, says Luís Arrais, Retail Property Management Director Iberia at CBRE, through a press release.

“With more than 20,000 m2 of space, a strong commercial mix with anchor stores such as Zara, Lefties, NOS Lusomundo and Pingo Doce, a very complete food court, a terrace with capacity for 450 people and 800 parking spaces, this new asset represents the arrival of CBRE and its management team to the most dynamic island destination in Portugal”, adds the same note.

Forum Madeira, which is located on Estrada Monumental, is spread over three floors and has a large part of its area uncovered.

The note concludes that “with the integration of this shopping center in its portfolio of assets under management for third parties, CBRE’s Iberian platform thus exceeds 2.2 million m2 under retail management, totaling 43 shopping centers and 14 Retail Parks, reinforcing its unavoidable leadership position in property management in Portugal and Spain”.

