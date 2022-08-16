CRISTIANO RONALDO WILL GIVE AN INTERVIEW TO TELL ‘THE WHOLE TRUTH’

“They’ll know the truth when I give an interview, in a few weeks. The media only tells lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months, of the 100 stories they made, they only got five right. Imagine how things are.” It was with this mysterious message left in a publication of a fan page that the Madeiran ace aroused curiosity about the mishaps of recent times and the uncertain future that lies ahead.

It should be noted that this beginning of the season at Manchester United has not been a smile for the Old Trafford team guided by Erik Ten Hag.

It remains to wait for the interview and thus get to know the whole truth of CR7.

