‘Swing’ wins the Sines-Madeira stage of the Discoveries Race

The Madeiran vessel ‘Swing’ was the first to cross the finish line of the fourth stage of the Discoveries Race sailing cruise class, which linked the port of Sines to the bay of Santa Cruz, in Madeira.

Along a stage that had a course of 507 nautical miles, the ‘Swing’, by skipper José Augusto Araújo, and which counted on Sílvio Fernandes, Jorge Narciso Alves, Armínio Calisto and António Cabrera as crew, won again, in real time, in this international regatta organized by the European Sailing Confraternity.

With the start given last Thursday afternoon in the Alentejo city of Sines, the vessel that represents Centro Treino Mar took about two days and 18 hours to cross the ocean until it crossed the finish line that was installed in front of the bay of Santa Cruz.

In second place was the Spaniards from ‘Atlantis’ owned by Iván Prieto, a vessel that currently occupies second place in the Open class classification.

It should be noted that the Swing, at the start of this fourth stage, led the ORC class, so it is one of the strong candidates to win this edition of the International and Oceanic Discoveries Race – 500 Years of the First Circum-Navigation.

The Madeira Regional Sailing Association, together with the European Sailing Confraternity, will provide the crews of the participating vessels with a social and tourist program associated with the sports aspect throughout the 2nd and 3rd of August in the Madeiran capital.

As for the start of the fifth and final stage, it is scheduled for the 4th of August – Thursday at 19:00 in the bay of Funchal.

