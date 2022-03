The cruise ship ‘AidaNova’, which was scheduled to arrive tomorrow at 6:00 am, anticipated its arrival and is about to dock in the port of Funchal.

The bad weather forecast for the Region will be at the origin of the situation. It should be noted that following the forecasts released by the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera, the Captaincy of Porto do Funchal issued warnings of bad weather, strong seas and “very strong” winds for the Region.

From Jornal Madeira

