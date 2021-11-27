Pharmacies in the center without long lines

The test run that took place last week and even yesterday is no longer registered today, the first day of application of restrictive measures for entry and stay in commercial and service spaces. Pharmacies in the center of Funchal have queues, but nothing compared to what was expected.

The Diário did a round of Funchal and noticed, that there are people lining up for the test, but only a dozen or less in the ones we pass, others practically as if it were a normal day.

The fact that many people have already performed the tests and also because it is the weekend will also be contributing to this.

From Diário Notícias

