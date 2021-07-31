300 children vaccinated in the morningTobi Hughes31st July 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 1 Pedro Ramos says that children’s adherence to vaccination is a demonstration of the maturity of the Madeiran population. This morning, even before the official opening of the vaccination, 300 children from 12 years of age were vaccinated. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related