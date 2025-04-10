History was made today in Madeira

The Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region of Madeira has, for the first time in its history, a woman as President.

Social Democrat Rubina Maria Branco Leal Vargas is the new president of the Madeiran Parliament. She was elected with 39 votes in favor and 8 blank votes.

Despite being the first female figure to hold this position, Rubina Leal is the sixth person to assume the role of president of ALRAM, succeeding the centrist José Manuel Rodrigues. Previously, the Madeiran House of Democracy had already had Emanuel Rodrigues, Nélio Mendonça, Miguel Mendonça and Tranquada Gomes as presidents.

The election of the new members who will make up the Board for the new legislative cycle took place this afternoon, on a day that will go down in the history of the Autonomy and Democracy of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

