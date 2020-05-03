Horns, clapping, musical instruments, fire siren. All celebrating the end of the Security Fence as soon as the clock struck 00:00 on 3 May.

It is recalled that the inhabitants of the parish of Câmara de Lobos were confined to the limits of the locality during the last 14 days.

The measure, enacted by the Government, resulted in a security fence to halt more outbreaks or the spread of the virus from the city center.

Facebook video of Ana Nunes

Prevented from leaving or entering, the citizens of Câmara de Lobos lived a difficult ordeal, as reported by JM in all editions of these 14 days.

The difficulty was overcome. And today the people have expressed their natural contentment for the end of the fence.