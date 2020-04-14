The Regional Government of Madeira launched a video showing how to make protective masks at home.

In the video, the Government recalls that the use of a mask is “a responsible act of citizenship in the fight against COVID-19” and suggests to the population to make their own mask, taking note of the following indications:

– Cut two pieces of fabric, 100% cotton, reusable, in size 20 by 15.

– Cut two rubber bands, with 20 cm. Tie a knot at each end, and leave a space of 15 cm between the two knots.

– Join the two pieces together, sew and attach the elastics at each end, leaving an opening to place a filter, if you wish.

– Iron, make 4 pleats and sew again.

– If you want to use a filter, for example, in TNT, for single use, you can buy it in pharmacies.

– Cut the filter to the size of 9 by 18 and place it inside the mask.

Watch the video below:

I just wonder how many people will actually make their own masks?????