The two young people from Madeira who were missing in the mountains are around 20 years old and were found at the end of yesterday morning in the Ginjas area, in São Vicente.

JM knows that the young people had agreed to take a pedestrian route in the Encumeada area, in Ribeira Brava, having warned their respective families. However, they ended up changing their plans and took the Levada do Folhadal route. After dark, they could no longer go back and ran out of batteries in their cell phones.

It was the parents of the young people who ended up giving the alert to the authorities.

Note that the searches were more focused on the Encumeada area and Pico do Areeiro, since they were the places where families thought they would be.

It should be remembered that three corporations were involved in the search operations, the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, the Santana Volunteer Firefighters and the Ribeira Brava Volunteer Firefighters.