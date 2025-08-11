HF reinforces service on route 21 during the Nossa Senhora do Monte festivities

Horários do Funchal has prepared an increase in service on route 21 – Monte (via Largo da Fonte), as part of the festivities in honor of Nossa Senhora do Monte, Patron Saint of Madeira.

“The backup trips, on the way up, depart from the Electricity Company (EEM) and follow the normal route to Largo da Fonte, while the descent trips follow the opposite route via Corujeira de Dentro. Regarding the timetables, on August 14th, the ascents will be between 6:00 pm and 1:00 am on the 15th, and the descents will be between 7:00 pm and 4:00 am on August 15th. On August 15th itself, there will also be ascents between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm and descents between 10:30 am and 6:30 pm,” reveals Horários do Funchal in a press release.

And it adds: “All valid transport tickets for route 21 are accepted, namely: on-board ticket purchased on the journey, pre-purchased HF ticket, Funchal municipal passes and intermunicipal passes.”

It also states that “along with this increase in trips, regular operation of routes 20, 21, 22, and 48 will be maintained, with special attention to August 15th, when the Sunday/holiday timetable is adopted.” It highlights that the first downhill trip on route 21 takes place at 6:00 am.

It also highlights “the changes to the routes of these routes, as stipulated in Notice 634/2025 of the Funchal City Council”.

In this sense, on the days:

11, 12 and 13/08 from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am;

14/08 between 12:00 and 04:00 on 15/08;

15/08 from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm and 17/08 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Route 20 – Monte (via Corujeira de Dentro) , follows the normal route to Tanque, continuing via Largo da Fonte and Corujeira de Dentro – circulation.

Route 21 – Monte (via Largo da Fonte) and 48 – Nazaré/Monte : they follow their normal route without adjusting the timetable, at Largo da Fonte.

He concluded: “With this mobility plan, Horários do Funchal reaffirms its commitment to ensuring comfortable and safe public transport, allowing passengers to enjoy the event without worrying about parking.”

