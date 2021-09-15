  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

This should be a little easier this week. But if you only stay in Funchal when you visit you might not know.

Answers in the comments ON MY BLOG please….

 
%d bloggers like this: