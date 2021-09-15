Lisbon and Faro are the most sought after districts by foreigners, for the purchase of luxury properties, according to a study carried out by the idealista, which analyzes the international origin of the research of properties for sale in Portugal, for more than 1 million euros.

This international interest in luxury properties in Portugal is concentrated mostly in six districts, which accumulate 88.8% of visits looking for luxury homes for sale in the country. Foreign citizens with special interest in luxury properties in Portugal are the Spanish (11.7%), followed by the English (11.6%), North Americans (9.7%), French (9.5%) and Germans (8.9%).

After Lisbon, Faro, Setúbal and Porto, Madeira comes in fifth place, concentrating 4% of luxury searches carried out in Portugal by foreigners. The English (21.1%) and Germans (20.9%) are the most active in demand, followed by the North Americans (5.4%), Swiss (4.6%) and French with 4.3% of the surveys.

From Diário Notícias