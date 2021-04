This May, Funchal will have one of the most respected, old and emblematic francesinhas restaurants in Porto.

Opened since 1974, the CUFRA restaurant, located in the middle of Avenida da Boavista, is synonymous with Francesinha in the city of Porto and aims to expand this meaning in the capital of the Autonomous Region.

The restaurant will be located in the center of Funchal, next to the Funchal City Hall, between Largo do Município and Rua 5 de Outubro.

From Diário Notícias