Madeira has already administered 500 thousand vaccines against Covid-19

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) has already reached the mark of 500 thousand vaccines administered against Covid-19. This is the information on the official website of the Regional Government of Madeira.

According to the Vaccination Bulletin, until January 23, 2022, 501,185 vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in RAM since December 31, 2020.

Overcoming the level of 89% of the population fully vaccinated, 90% with vaccination started and 39% of the population with a booster dose, the region takes another step towards normality.

“We thank the population for their adherence to the vaccine and the professionals involved in the vaccination process, their commitment and dedication to this mission” and “we continue to call for the vaccination of those who, for some reason, have not yet been vaccinated, for the sake of health and safety of the entire population”, says the government source.

From Diário Notícias

